Coldplay Ahmedabad concert tickets sold out; another show added!

After huge demand, Coldplay's Music of the Spheres world tour is all set to thrill Indian fans in January 2025. The British band has added another date in Ahmedabad besides the three shows scheduled in Mumbai following an incredibly phenomenal response.

The much-awaited countdown for Coldplay's India leg has begun. Wherein, the performances will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 25 and 26 January 2025. Meanwhile, their concerts in Mumbai are scheduled at the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025.

However, the ticket booking process has caused a lot of agony among fans, with huge queues when tickets were put up on The number running into lakhs. Social media is abuzz with widespread discontent among fans at such an ordeal being meted out to them.

Netizens had the ticketing system in their crosshairs, calling it a scam. Many disappointed fans aired their grievances with just one comment: "Going by this rate, Coldplay can come and add 100 shows in India, and we might still not get tickets." A user seemed completely exhausted: "I am fed up with the recurring ticketing scams from India."

People also complained regarding the inefficiency of the ticketing system where, in one comment, a fan remarked, "It is unacceptable for such inefficiency to cause disappointment in seeing concerts. We deserve a better experience!" Therefore, because of a high response rate that had furthered the mess in the ticketing process, fans are now all set to witness concerts while demanding a better ticketing system.

This will be the fourth time Coldplay is playing in India. Fans eagerly await the Music of the Spheres world tour. Despite the hiccups by the ticketing department, excitement continues to run sky-high for concerts. Will the ticketing system be reworked to have more tickets to meet the colossal demand? That remains a secret for now. For now, fans continue counting down to this unforgettable Coldplay experience.

