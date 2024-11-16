Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's Wedding: Kanjivaram Saree, No Stylists

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are all set to tie the knot soon, most likely to get married on December 4, 2024. Interestingly, bride-to-be Sobhita has decided to forgo traditional celebrity makeup artists and instead honour her fiancé's family legacy in a unique way. This is a perfect tribute from Sobhita to Chaitanya's grandfather and Akkineni patriarch Nageswara Rao.

In yet another touching gesture, she will wear a traditional Kanjivaram saree belonging to Naga Chaitanya’s mother Lakshmi Daggubati, and she plans to participate in the Telugu rituals to honour her husband’s cultural heritage. For her wedding styling, Sobhita has chosen Annapurna Studios, a place close to Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, further highlighting the personal significance of every detail.

Fans are absolutely charmed by these thoughtful touches and the couple’s commitment to celebrating their love and traditions. On the professional front, Sobhita was recently seen in Love, Sitara, while Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for his upcoming film Thandel, starring alongside Sai Pallavi, slated for release in February.

