Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Bottom Two Contestants Revealed, Soniya Akula in Danger Zone

The first week of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has come to a close, and the competition is heating up. Six contestants have been nominated for elimination, and the voting trends have revealed some surprising results.

Vishnupriya Bhimineni is leading the pack with a whopping 36% of the votes, thanks to her strong social media presence and popularity among viewers. Naga Manikanta follows closely with 20% of the votes, despite his recent emotional breakdown in the house.

However, it's the bottom two contestants who are causing concern among fans. Shekar Basha and Soniya Akula are currently at risk of elimination, with Soniya receiving the fewest votes. Shekar Basha's early involvement in the nominations hasn't translated to a strong fan base, while Soniya Akula's lack of votes puts her in a precarious position.

The voting trends can change quickly, and the final outcome depends on the remaining votes and any last-minute twists the show might introduce. Will Soniya Akula be the first contestant to leave the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house? Only time will tell.

Current voting trends:

Vishnupriya Bhimineni, 36%

Naga Manikanta: 20%

Prithviraj: 14%

Bezawada Bebakka: 10%

Shekar Basha, 6%

Soniya Akula: 4%

Stay tuned at Sakshi post for more updates on Big Boss Telugu 8!