Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 : Watch New Promo Vijay sethupathi as host

Vijay Sethupathi has officially taken over as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, and fans are excited to see him in action! The previous season was hosted by Kamal Haasan, and many are curious about the transition. However, the new promo released on Wednesday has generated significant buzz, with fans warmly welcoming Sethupathi and showering the comment section with messages of love and support. In the promo, Sethupathi is seen surrounded by various individuals, including his manager, a bus driver, and commoners, all bombarding him with advice on how to manage the show.

The teaser hints at an experimental new theme for the upcoming season, with Sethupathi embracing the challenge of something different. One of the most exciting surprises this season promises to introduce is a twist where the game will be revealed by the audience in multiple cities across Tamil Nadu. Although previous seasons have set a high standard, fans are eager to see if this new season will meet their expectations.

The season is expected to kick off with a grand inaugural episode in October, and viewers are eagerly waiting for more details about the contestants, which will be revealed in the coming days. With Vijay Sethupathi at the helm, it's going to be a wild ride.

