Andrea Jeremiah Avoids Answering Reporter's Question

The issue of sexual harassment in the film industry has become a hot topic recently. The report released by the Hema Committee highlighting severe incidents within the Malayalam film industry has sparked nationwide discussion. Since the release of this report, actresses are frequently asked about their views on sexual harassment and the findings of the Hema Commission report released by the Kerala government. While some have responded to these questions, others have dismissed them as mere controversies.

Recently, actress and singer Andrea Jeremiah faced a similar question. During a private event in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday, Andrea spoke to the media afterward. When a journalist asked her opinion on the Hema Commission report, she made it clear that she did not want to discuss the matter, leaving many surprised by her stance.

This response sparked conversations about Andrea’s uncharacteristic reticence, as she is known for speaking candidly on various issues. Andrea, who appeared in the Telugu film ‘Majaka’ and gained a significant following in the Telugu film industry with the dubbed movie ‘Yuganiki Okkadu,’ is currently busy with leading and other key roles.