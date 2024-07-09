Anant-Radhika wedding: Legendary British footballer and wife to grace the ceremony

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding guests: The D-day for the Ambani family is July 12. The pre-wedding festivities have been star-studded affairs and the grandest wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will witness a galaxy of stars, celebrities and renowned personalities from different walks of life.

According to reports, former English soccer player David Beckham and his wife Victoria Beckham will grace the wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani on Friday.

When David visited India as UNICEF's Goodwill Ambassador in 2023, the legendary footballer was hosted by the Ambanis at their luxurious Mumbai bungalow Antilia. It’s not surprising that Ambanis have invited him to the family wedding.

Recently, international pop sensation Justin Beiber was in town to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony. The guests, especially young girls and boys were seen swooning as the Canadian singer performed his chartbusters such as Baby, Peaches, Love Yourself, and Sorry at the sangeet ceremony.

