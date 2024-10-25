Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Rs 24.95 Crore Luxury Flat Purchase!

Yet again, the Bachchan family is in the news, now with rumours and real estate deals surfacing. The last time, speculations about the demise of Bollywood's power couple, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai, haunted the headlines with divorce rumours. This time, it is their latest business venture that shifts the focus.

Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek have jointly bought 10 luxurious flats in the Mulund area of Mumbai for ₹24.95 crore. Registration on October 9 with a significant stamp duty payment.

This is the largest investment by the Bachchan family in real estate. Over two decades of investment in prime property worth about ₹200 crores, the Bachchan family has made enormous profits. Despite the rumours, the Bachchan family is still busy with different film projects. The recent outings of Amitabh, where his role in "Kalki" included playing Ashwathama, have delighted the audiences. Films and business acumen from the Bachchan family have been causing waves in the entertainment industry.

