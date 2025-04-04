49th UEFA Congress concludes in Belgrade with elections for various posts

Belgrade, April 4 (IANS) The 49th UEFA Congress concluded on Thursday in Belgrade, marking the first time the event has been held in the Serbian capital. Elections for the UEFA Executive Committee were held on the occasion, and seven positions were filled for a four-year term.

Five representatives were picked for the FIFA Council's four-year term. At the same time, departing Executive Committee members David Gill, Karl-Erik Nilsson, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge were bestowed honorary UEFA membership in recognition of their significant contributions to UEFA and European football during their years of service.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin highlighted European football's role as a model of unity, citing Serbia and Albania's co-hosting of the 2027 UEFA European Under-21 Championship as an example.

"European football is a movement that thrives on unity, diversity, and a shared purpose," he said. "This unity extends across every aspect of the sport, encompassing clubs and national teams, men and women of all ages, elites, and grassroots players."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino praised Serbia's football tradition, calling it a "football nation" and recalling its U-20 World Cup victory in 2015 and the historic strength of Yugoslav football, reports Xinhua.

Serbia's acting Prime Minister Milos Vucevic officially opened the Congress, calling it a "great honour and privilege" for Serbia to host such a distinguished gathering. Quoting football legend Marco van Basten, he underscored the sport's unifying power.

Football Association of Serbia (FSS) President Dragan Dzajic welcomed attendees and highlighted the country's football achievements.

"Welcome to the home of European and world champions in 2013 and 2015, the European runners-up of 1968, the club champions of Europe and the world in 1991, and the European runners-up of 1966," he said.

