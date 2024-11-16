Amaran Box Office Collection: No Impact of Suriya's Kanguva!

Amaran the biographical drama of Sivakarthikeyan, has managed to cross the third weekend at the box office, running steadily in the theatres despite Suriya's action fantasy drama Kanguva, which hit the box office recently. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, Amaraan has successfully crossed the hyped recent release.

The collections of Thursday and Friday collections are well-stable for the film with nett collections of Rs 3.25 crore and Rs 3.50 crore respectively. Amaran has collected a huge net amount of Rs 175.60 crore at the domestic box office in its 16-day run.

Day-wise Collections

Week 1: 114.85 crore

Week 2: 57.25 crore

Friday (third weekend): 3.50 crore

Total: 175.60 crore

In contrast, Kanguva saw a dramatically steep 50% decline in collections on its second day, raising eyebrows. While it's expected to recover over the weekend, Amaran's response to Kanguva's performance will be closely watched.

Trade trends foresee Amaran to reach easily the Rs 200 crore net mark in India. The film justifies its steady performance through a gripping storyline and gritty direction. Fans are ready to see the battle at the box office. The situation seems like Amaran will be stable in the theatres crossing Kanguva.

