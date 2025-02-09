Vijay Deverakonda’s VD12 Teaser to Drop on February 12; Ranbir, Suriya, and Jr NTR Lend Their Voices

The much-awaited teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming pan-India spy action thriller, tentatively titled VD12, is set to release on February 12. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film features young actress Bhagyashri Borse as the leading lady.

In an exciting update, Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor, Kollywood icon Suriya, and Tollywood sensation Jr. NTR will be part of the teaser launch in a unique way. Ranbir Kapoor will lend his voice for the Hindi teaser, while Suriya and NTR will do the same for the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively.

Produced under the prestigious Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banners by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, VD12 is generating significant buzz. The film’s music is composed by the sensational Anirudh Ravichander, adding to the anticipation.

Currently, the movie is in its final leg of production, with a song shoot taking place in and around Visakhapatnam. The storyline is said to have a gripping and mysterious backdrop that has never been explored before in Indian cinema. The teaser, dropping on February 12, is expected to offer an intriguing glimpse into this high-stakes spy thriller.