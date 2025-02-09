Jason Tham says today’s generation is very clear about what they want

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Actor Jason Tham has talked about his take on the modern concept of love in today's relationships and said that this generation is very clear about what they want.

Asked if today’s generation is too confused about relationships, Jason told IANS: “Today’s generation is very cut to cut. They are very clear with what they want and they say that this is the thing if you want to do it then say ‘we dont want to waste time.’”

“I think they are very clear which is a good thing and a bad thing because sometimes naturally it should go with a course. The relationship sometimes should be organic too. Everything has become very materialistic also in between. Earlier there still was love, humility and warmth. That’s the difference I feel,” he added.

Actor and comedian Kiku had shared: "No, why would you say that? No, I don't really think so. I think people are a little more sorted nowadays, compared to my time. I am a father to teenage boys, and I find them to be more sorted, in terms of relationships.”

“They have a lot of clarity, which did not exist around 20 years back."

Jason and Kiku’s latest release is "Loveyapa” which was released on the big screen on February 7. The film stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Produced by Phantom Studios, in collaboration with AGS Entertainment, the Advait Chandan's directorial is the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama "Love Today", featuring Pradeep Ranganathan and Ivana in the lead.

The movie also has on board Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, Devishi Madan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Nikhil Mehta, Jason Tham, Yunus Khan, Yuktam Khosla, and Kunj Anand in prominent roles, along with others.

The screening of “Loveyapa” saw the who’s who of Bollywood such as superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.