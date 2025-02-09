Public is real master in democracy: Tejashwi Yadav on Delhi polls' outcome

Patna, Feb 9 (IANS) After the thumping victory of the BJP in the Delhi polls, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, said the public is the real judge in the democracy.

Talking to the media, Tejashwi said: "The public is the real master and decides who will come to power. That is the beauty of democracy. Certainly, the BJP has formed a government in Delhi after 27 years. We hope they will fulfil their promises and not limit themselves to mere rhetoric."

Taking a sharp jibe at BJP leaders who claim that "Delhi is a glimpse, Bihar is yet to come," the RJD leader said: "This is Bihar; you will have to explain here. The situation in Bihar is different from Delhi."

Following BJP's win in Delhi, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders expressed their confidence that this momentum will continue in Bihar Assembly elections.

NDA leaders are now focusing on their goal of winning 225 out of 243 seats in the state elections scheduled for 2025.

Union Minister MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi declared, "Delhi is just a glimpse, Bihar is still left."

BJP leaders have echoed similar sentiments, celebrating their Delhi triumph as a sign of growing public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

After BJP's victories in Haryana and Delhi, NDA leaders have intensified preparations for the Bihar elections.

With JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leading the NDA alliance in Bihar, all allies have unanimously agreed to contest the elections under his leadership.

To strengthen its grassroots network, NDA has begun uniting workers across Bihar, organising joint workers' conferences in various districts.

The alliance is now focused on transforming the enthusiasm from Delhi's victory into a strong electoral performance in Bihar.

With political tensions rising and both NDA and opposition forces mobilising their strategies, the Bihar Assembly elections promise to be a high-stakes battle shaping the state's future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.