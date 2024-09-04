Akkineni family donates Rs 1 Crore for TS and AP flood relief!

The situation of Vijayawada and Khammam is disheartening due to the heavy floods that destroyed normal livelihoods. The Akkineni family, Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya, and Akhil came forward and donated Rs 1 Crore for the CM Relief funds for both states. Rs 50 Lakh for each state was transferred to the government relief funds.

They announced this donation through social media, saying, “We stand with the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during this challenging time. The scenes on the ground are truly heart-wrenching. By donating one crore rupees, we aim to support the governments in delivering immediate aid and facilitating a swift recovery. We believe that, together, we will overcome this crisis and emerge stronger. We pray for the restoration of normalcy and relief from the impact of nature’s fury”.

