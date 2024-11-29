Ajith's Vidaamuyarchi Teaser: Watch Video

The highly anticipated film Vidaamuyarchi brings together the celebrated Ajith Kumar, acclaimed director Magizh Thirumeni, and the prestigious Lyca Productions. Set for release during Sankranthi 2025, the film has generated immense excitement since its announcement.

Having recently completed its shooting phase, Vidaamuyarchi is now in post-production. The makers have released a gripping teaser, offering a glimpse of Ajith Kumar in a completely different avatar. The teaser of this high-octane action thriller presents the powerful narrative: "When Everyone, When Everything, Abandons You, Believe In Yourself." In this intense storyline, Ajith’s character is depicted as a relentless individual willing to go to any lengths to accomplish his mission. The teaser has raised the stakes, taking the anticipation for the film to a whole new level.

Lyca Productions, founded by Subaskaran and led by G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, is a prominent production house in the Indian film industry, known for producing high-budget and content-driven films. Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, recognized for his versatile and engaging films, Vidaamuyarchi promises to deliver another thrilling cinematic experience.

The film also features star actress Trisha and Action King Arjun in significant roles. Ajith, Arjun, and Trisha previously teamed up in the blockbuster Mankatha (Gambler in Telugu), and now, the trio is set to dazzle the audience once again with their stellar performances. Arav, Regina Cassandra, and Nikhil will also play key roles in the movie.

The musical score for Vidaamuyarchi is being composed by Kollywood's renowned music director Anirudh Ravichander. Om Prakash handles cinematography, while NB Srikanth is editing the film. Milan serves as the art director, Sundar has choreographed the action sequences, and Anu Vardhan is responsible for costume design.

The satellite rights for Vidaamuyarchi have been acquired by SunTV, while Netflix has secured the OTT rights. The audio will be released by Sony Music.