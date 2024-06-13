Actress Hema Granted Bail in Bengaluru Rave Party Case

Bangalore, June 13, 2024 – Popular actress Hema, who was arrested in connection with a rave party earlier this month, has been granted conditional bail by a special court. The actress, who had been in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, is set to be released later today following the court's decision.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bangalore arrested Hema on June 3rd during a crackdown on an illicit rave party. The arrest was part of a broader operation targeting illegal activities and substance abuse at high-profile gatherings in the city. Hema's arrest made headlines due to her celebrity status and the high-profile nature of the case.

Since her arrest, Hema has been held at Parappana Agrahara Jail, where she was placed under judicial custody pending further investigation and court proceedings. The court's decision to grant her bail comes with certain conditions, although the specific terms have not been disclosed to the public.

The granting of bail marks a significant development in the case, allowing Hema to resume her normal life while the legal process continues. Her release is anticipated to occur later today, bringing an end to her immediate incarceration.

The incident has sparked discussions about drug use and legality at social events, especially those involving high-profile individuals. The Bangalore CCB has reiterated its commitment to cracking down on illegal activities and ensuring the safety and legal compliance of public gatherings.

Hema's legal team has not yet made a public statement regarding the bail or the conditions attached to it.

Earlier, Hema had made critical comments against a section of media and YouTube channels for defaming her. Initially, she had claimed innocence and even claimed she didn't attend the party in Bengaluru. However, it was subsequently proved that Hema was present at the party and emerged that her blood samples contained the banned substances. Based on it, the CCB had arrested Hema.

Meanwhile, Hema will be released from the prison after completing the bail formalities. Hema's first reaction after her release is awaited.