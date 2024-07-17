Actor, Filmmaker R Narayana Murthy Hospitalised

Well-known actor and filmmaker R Narayana Murthy, popular for films against the socialist backdrop, has been unwell. He was rushed to hospital and is undergoing treatment. NIMS doctor Dr Beerappa is treating Narayana Murthy. More details about his health are awaited. Upon learning about Narayana Murthy's ill health, many of his well-wishers and fans wished for his speedy recovery. Several took to social media wishing Narayana Murthy's fast recovery.

Narayana Murthy acted, directed and produced revolutionary films such as "Erra Sainyam", "Cheemala Dandu", etc. Murthy is known for his ferocious speeches and bold comments.

Murthy produces most of his films under the banner Sneha Chitra Pictures. Murthy is branded as leftist and hence his movies predominantly have a left orientation. His films deal with the exploitation of society's upper sections highlighting the atrocities against the poor, oppressed, downtrodden and helpless.