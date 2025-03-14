Infosys Narayana Murthy: Treat Employees as Humans

Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy reiterated the need to treat employees with respect irrespective of their pay recently. Addressing the 'TieCon Mumbai 2025' conference, Murthy asserted that every employee should be treated with dignity.

Murthy opined that compassionate capitalism could decrease the pay gap. According to him, this strategy would encourage a better distribution of wealth among workers. Corporations could achieve a better working environment through harmony and efficiency by embracing compassionate capitalism.

But Murthy's words on work culture had been on the headlines for a while negatively. The Infosys co-founder had previously ignited controversy by stating that budding entrepreneurs should be ready to put in 70 hours of work per week if they wanted to be successful. While some hailed his call for hard work, others condemned him for advocating a non-viable work-life balance.

Clarifying his position, Murthy clarified that his words were misinterpreted and that he believes in work-life balance. He underscored the significance of acknowledging workers' human aspect and showing them empathy.

Murthy instructed that workers must be encouraged publicly and reprimanded privately. This is a strategy that can foster trust and confidence among workers. Moreover, Murthy underlined the significance of sharing profits equitably among every worker.

Murthy, in his address, also pointed towards the role of India's youth to create the future of the country. He asked them to strive to make India a world leader. By embracing compassionate capitalism and fostering dignity and self-respect of employees, India can become a world leader.

Murthy's call for compassionate capitalism and improved work-life balance is especially timely in the business world today. As India develops and expands, companies need to embrace a more balanced and compassionate style of management. Through this, they can establish a more peaceful and productive workplace, which can ultimately translate into enhanced prosperity and success.

