Narayana Murthy Family Wealth: Who Lost More as Rs.6,875 Crores Erodes in 2 Days?

Infosys Limited's share price has been falling sharply for 2 consecutive days. As a result, the company's shareholders are suffering heavy losses. Among them, the company's promoter Narayana Murthy, and his family members, who are major shareholders, have recorded significant losses. On Wednesday, Infosys fell 5.49% to touch a low of Rs 1,569.35. This stock has fallen by almost 22 percent in comparison to its 52-week high of Rs.2,006.80 in December 2024. It is because of this decline that the Murthy family has lost Rs.6,875 crores in just two days.

The steep fall has significantly impacted the notional wealth of Narayana Murthy and his family, whose collective 4.02 percent in the company has shrunk drastically to Rs.26,287 crore, down from Rs.33,163 crores just few months ago.

Narayana Murthy Family Wealth: Who Lost More?

Coming to the individual members of the influential family and how much they lost over the past few days, Narayana Murthy's loss amounts to Rs.684 crores, bringing the value of his holdings to Rs.3,299.79 crores. Narayana Murthy holds a 0.40 percent stake.

Narayana Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, holds 0.90 percent of Infosys and has lost Rs. 1,573.54 crores. Her current stake amounts to Rs. 7,600.41 crores.

Narayana Murthy's son, Rohan, who is the family's biggest stakeholder with a 1.62% stake, took the hardest hit by losing Rs.2,771 crores. His holdings have now reduced to Rs. 13,378.5 crores.

Akshata Murthy, Narayana Murthy's daughter and the wife of former UK Prime Minister Rushi Sunak, holds a 1.04 percent stake and her loss amounts to Rs. 1,779 crores.

Finally, Ekagrah Rohan Murty, Narayana Murthy's Grandson, also witnessed a decline in his 0.04 percent stake. This impact is minor in comparison to the above losses.