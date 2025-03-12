Maha govt plans to conduct all MPSC competitive exams in Marathi, says CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced in the state council that the government plans to conduct all competitive exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) in Marathi.

He was responding to a question raised by a legislator Milind Narvekar.

Stating that the examinations for technical posts in engineering and agriculture in the state are not being conducted in Marathi, the Chief Minister said that since engineering books are not available in Marathi, these examinations are conducted in English.

“But now permission has been given to conduct engineering education in Marathi. Therefore, the books of this course will now be available in Marathi. Accordingly, the government has planned to prepare the syllabus of engineering examinations in Marathi and conduct competitive examinations for all technical posts in Marathi,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar announced in the state Assembly that the government will take stern action against the sale of artificial and fake cheese and cottage paneer in Maharashtra.

He assured that substantial funds would be provided to the Food and Drug Administration run laboratories.

He was replying to a question raised by legislators Vikram Pachpute and Kailas Patil.

“Fake cheese or artificial cheese is definitely a threat to the health of the citizens. Strict action will be taken against the vendors and related parties selling this cheese. A meeting will be held with the officials concerned, public representatives and experts in this field regarding the sale of artificial cheese or fake cheese under the name of analogue cheese. After taking a decision in this meeting, strict action will be taken against the sale of fake cheese,” he announced.

Dy CM Ajit Pawar said that samples are taken to identify adulteration in food items and these samples are examined and analysed.

“Action can be taken on samples found to be adulterated due to analysis in laboratories and adulterated food can be prevented from reaching the public. For this, substantial funds will be provided for the establishment of new laboratories of the Food and Drug Administration and strengthening of laboratories,” he said.

“The existing rules will be amended to take action against the sale, storage and transportation of fake cheese. These rules will be made stricter. Also, the state government will request the concerned union minister to change central government rules in this regard,” he added.

