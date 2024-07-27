Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar slam Oppn for criticising 'Ladki Bahin' scheme

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Amid criticism from opposition camp, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday defended the state government's announcement on the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' saying that money would not be a problem for its implementation as the government will shell out funds as required for the same.

He lashed out at the opposition for terming the scheme an 'election jumla' and claimed that they were levelling charges because they were unable to digest the announcement of the scheme.

"The opposition leaders are step brothers of my sisters. They are trying to prevent my sisters from getting money and therefore they are making all efforts so that the scheme is not kick started," claimed Shinde.

He took a swipe at the opposition, especially the Congress, saying: "We do not back down after taking any decision and we are not saying 'printing mistake' on our part. We have taken the decision after full consideration.

"When our government gave a 50 per cent discount on ST tickets to women, free travel to senior citizens, there were no elections. So my beloved sisters and brothers should keep one thing in mind who is against them," said Shinde while targeting the opposition for questioning the slew of welfare and development schemes announced in the budget for women, girls, farmers, youth and others.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance and Planning Minister Ajit Pawar also slammed the opposition saying that they are trying to create a fake narrative by spreading false and baseless news through the media.

"The state's people, mothers and sisters will not fall prey to the opposition's attempts to create a fake narrative. There is an overwhelming response for the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana as over 1 crore women have applied online so far," he said.

Pawar also said that the government is ready to spend any amount for financial independence, self-reliance and overall empowerment of all women to increase respect, dignity and self-esteem.

