Paris Olympics: When and where to watch as Manu Bhaker goes for gold in final

Paris, July 27 (IANS) India's top pistol shooter Manu Bhaker will go for gold in the Women's 10m Air Pistol Final while two-time medallist P.V Sindhu will open her campaign in the hunt for an unprecedented medal in third successive Games, on the second day of competitions in Paris on Sunday.

While Manu Bhaker will take her first shot in the final scheduled to start at 15.30 IST on Sunday, two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen will open her campaign in the Women’s 50kg boxing against Maxi Carina Kloetzer of Germany in a first-round bout scheduled at 15:50 IST.

On Saturday, Manu was the only shooter to progress to the final as the two Rifle Mixed Teams and men's and women's individual pistol shooters were disappointed and failed to make it to the medal round.

But before Manu Bhaker steps into the shooting range, rifle shooters Elavenil Valarivin and Ramita Jindal along with Sandeep Singh and Arjun Babuta will try to emulate her and reach the finals in the Women's 10m Air Rifle and the Men's 10m Air Rifle qualification stage, respectively. The women rifle shooters will start at 12.45 pm while the men will take aim at 14:45 IST.

In the badminton competition at the La Chapelle Arena, PV Sindhu will open her campaign in women's singles Group M against Fathimath Nabbah Abdul Razzaq of Maldives at 12:50 IST. Towards the end of the day, H.S Prannoy will take the court in Men’s Singles Group K against Fabian Roth of Germany at 20:00 IST.

The rest of the schedule:

Rowing, Nautical St – Flat Water

Men’s Single Sculls Repechage 2, Balraj Panwar, 13:06 IST.

Table Tennis, South Paris Arena

Women’s Singles First Round: Akula Sreeja vs. Christina Kallberg (Sweden), 13:30

Men’s Singles First Round, Sharath Kamal vs. Deni Kozul (SLO), 15:00.

Women’s Singles First Round, Manika Batra vs. Anna Hursey (Britain), 16:30

Swimming, Paris La Defense Arena

Men’s 100m Backstroke, Heat 2: Srihari Nataraj, 15:16

Women’s 200m Freestyle, Heat 1: Dhinidhi Desinghu, 15:30

Boxing, North Paris Arena

Women’s 50kg class first round: Nikhat Zareen vs. Maxi Carina Kloetzer (Germany), 15:50

Archery, Invalides

Women’s team quarterfinals: India vs. France/Netherlands, 17:45

Semifinals, 19:40; Bronze medal match: 21:18 and Gold Medal match: 21:30

Where and how to watch the Olympics action in India:

Paris Olympics 2024 action will be broadcast on Sports 18-1 SD, Sports 18-1 HD, Sports 18-2 and Sports 18-3 channels, while the live streaming will be available for free on JioCinema.

