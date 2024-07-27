'Ruling party members using unparliamentary language in LS', Gaurav Gogoi writes to Speaker

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Saturday accused the members of the ruling party of using unparliamentary language against the opposition leaders, thus downgrading the standards of the Parliament.

He has also written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and sought his intervention in this matter.

In the letter, Gogoi, the Congress MP from Assam’s Jorhat, said, “I am writing to you to express my deep concern about the deteriorating standards of Parliamentary conduct in the Lok Sabha as evidenced by several instances during the ongoing Monsoon Session. Often it is the ministers of the government who make unparliamentary, objectionable, and threatening remarks against the members of the opposition parties.”

The Congress leader also cited some examples in his letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

He said on July 26, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh used threatening language against former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupender Singh Hooda, who is not a member of the House.

“On July 25, Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu used unparliamentary language while referring to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson and Rajya Sabha Member Sonia Gandhi,” Gogoi claimed, adding that on the same day, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey used outright communal language during his interventions in the House.

“It is disappointing to note that the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs (Kiren Rijiju) has not been able to restrain his colleagues when these incidents took place, despite being present in the House. Ensuring the smooth functioning of the House is a collective responsibility, but it is important that the government takes a proactive and collaborative approach,” he added.

The Congress MP also alleged that the government has consistently overlooked procedures, conventions, and the decorum of the Parliament, leaving no room for the Opposition's voice.

“Each member of the House holds equal responsibility for representing the voice of their constituents. Difference of opinion should not result in disrespect,” he said.

“As the custodian of the House, we expect you to uphold the code of conduct and ensure that no member - from whether treasury or opposition benched - is allowed to breach the norms of the Parliament. I seek your immediate intervention in the matter and hope that you will take prompt action against those making these deplorable statements against Members of Parliament,” Gogoi said in the letter to Speaker Om Birla.

