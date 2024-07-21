UPSC controversy: Disabled IAS candidate without service after clearing UPSC four times

In the midst of the UPSC fake certificate case involving IAS trainee Puja Khedkar, another case has surfaced online, highlighting the rejection of a candidate with muscular dystrophy from the UPSC selection process.

Kartik Kansal, a Medical Engineering student from IIT Roorkee, is currently a scientist at ISRO, having been selected directly through an All India Central recruitment. Despite his talent, Kartik has muscular dystrophy and has been in a wheelchair since the age of 14. He has been selected for Civil Services four times, with ranks of 813 in 2019, 217 in 2017, 784 in 2022, and 821 in 2023.

Kartik was selected for Civil Services with a rank of 271, even without any disabled quota, while the candidates ranked 272 and 273 were given service. However, this talented young man with muscular dystrophy was not included in the final selected list.

In 2019, Kartik Kansal ranked 813, where he could have easily secured a service position with 15 vacancies available, of which 14 were filled. He was certified by AIIMS as having muscle weakness in his arms and legs.

A retired IAS officer tweeted about him, highlighting the unfair selection and injustice. He stated that while a manipulator received a service position, a deserving candidate was ignored four times.