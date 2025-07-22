UGC NET June 2025 Results Declared: Over 60,000 Qualify for Assistant Professor, JRF
UGC NET June 2025 Results at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Direct Link Inside
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the UGC NET June 2025 examination today, July 21. Candidates can now check their results and download their scorecards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Exam Overview
The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29 in 10 computer-based shifts across 285 cities, covering 85 subjects. Out of 10.19 lakh registered candidates, approximately 7.51 lakh appeared for the test.
The exam is held to determine eligibility for:
Assistant Professor
Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)
PhD admissions
Candidate Statistics
Total Registered: 10,19,751
Women: 5,90,897
Men: 4,28,653
Third gender: 201
Total Appeared: 7,51,907
Women: 4,46,689
Men: 3,05,182
Third gender: 36
Overall Attendance: ~74%
Result Breakdown
Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,289
Qualified for Assistant Professor only: 54,885
Qualified for PhD admission only: 1,28,179
The result declaration follows a challenge window for answer key objections, which was open from July 6 to July 8. Subject experts reviewed all objections before finalizing the results.
Important Note
Candidates are advised that document and eligibility verification will be conducted later by the respective universities or institutions. NTA has clarified that verifying the accuracy of all documents is the candidate’s responsibility.