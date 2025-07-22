UGC NET June 2025 Results Declared: Over 60,000 Qualify for Assistant Professor, JRF

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the UGC NET June 2025 examination today, July 21. Candidates can now check their results and download their scorecards from the official website: ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Exam Overview

The UGC NET June 2025 exam was conducted from June 25 to June 29 in 10 computer-based shifts across 285 cities, covering 85 subjects. Out of 10.19 lakh registered candidates, approximately 7.51 lakh appeared for the test.

The exam is held to determine eligibility for:

Assistant Professor

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

PhD admissions

Candidate Statistics

Total Registered: 10,19,751

Women: 5,90,897

Men: 4,28,653

Third gender: 201

Total Appeared: 7,51,907

Women: 4,46,689

Men: 3,05,182

Third gender: 36

Overall Attendance: ~74%

Result Breakdown

Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 5,289

Qualified for Assistant Professor only: 54,885

Qualified for PhD admission only: 1,28,179

The result declaration follows a challenge window for answer key objections, which was open from July 6 to July 8. Subject experts reviewed all objections before finalizing the results.

Important Note

Candidates are advised that document and eligibility verification will be conducted later by the respective universities or institutions. NTA has clarified that verifying the accuracy of all documents is the candidate’s responsibility.

Direct link to download scorecard