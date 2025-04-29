TS 10th Class Results 2025 on April 30: Check Marks Memo at bse.telangana.gov.in

It is official. The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is all set to be declared the TS SSC (Class 10) Results 2025 tomorrow, April 30, at 11 AM. Over 5 lakh students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in using their hall ticket number.

How to Download Your TS SSC 2025 Marks Memo (PDF):

Visit the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on the link that says ‘S.S.C. Public Examinations April 2025 Results’

Enter your hall ticket number in the space provided

Your result will appear on the screen

Download the marks memo and take a printout for your records

Last Year’s Stats at a Glance:

Pass percentage for boys: 89.42%

Pass percentage for girls: 93.23%

Both participation and success rates were strong, showing steady performance.