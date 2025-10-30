October 31 West Bengal School Holiday Due to Cyclone Montha and Jagadhatri Puja

With the West Bengal government declaring a holiday for all schools and institutions of learning on October 31, 2025, as the Cyclone Montha approaches and Jagadhatri Puja celebrations are about to be launched, the students and teachers will be safe from the extreme weather conditions.

Cyclone Montha Brings Uncertainty

Cyclone Montha is likely to affect various districts of India, such as West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. The severity of the storm has led authorities to take measures for caution, such as closing schools and institutions of learning in the affected regions.

Jagadhatri Puja Celebrations

Jagadhatri Puja is an important festival in West Bengal celebrated to worship Goddess Jagaddhatri, the symbol of divine power and truth. The festival commemorates the victory of good over evil and is celebrated with great passion and fervor throughout the state.

Staying Informed

Parents and students can remain informed about school closures and other announcements by:

Official school websites and WhatsApp groups

Local news channels and district administration notifications

Regular school authorities' updates

Precautionary Measures

The announcement of holiday on October 31 is a precautionary measure for the protection of students and teachers. The situation will still be under observation, and subsequent announcements will be issued accordingly.

School Holidays in Other States

A few states like Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, have also declared school closures due to Cyclone Montha. Parents are requested to contact their respective schools for the current updates on school holidays and closures.

Also read: Telangana Rains: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert today, Oct 30, Schools Holidays Likely!