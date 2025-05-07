CUET PG 2025 Result Out Now: Here's How to Check and Download Scorecard

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the CUET PG 2025 results. Candidates who appeared for the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (CUET PG) between March 13 and April 1, 2025, can now access their scorecards online at the official portal: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Click here for the direct result link

How to Download CUET PG 2025 Scorecard:

Visit the official website: exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG

Click on the link titled “CUET PG 2025 Result”

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

Submit the credentials to access your scorecard

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

Important: Scorecards will not be sent by post. Candidates must download them from the official website.

Key Highlights:

CUET PG 2025 scores are valid only for admissions in the 2025–26 academic session

Physical copies of scorecards will not be dispatched

Universities and participating institutions will receive candidates' names and marks directly from NTA

Counseling schedules, merit lists, and admissions will now be managed by the respective colleges and universities based on CUET scores

What’s Next?

With the results now out, universities across India—both central and state—are expected to roll out their individual admission procedures, merit lists, and counseling dates in the coming days.

CUET PG remains a crucial gateway for thousands of aspirants looking to pursue postgraduate studies at top institutions across the country. With the release of the final answer key earlier, NTA has once again demonstrated a transparent and timely result declaration process.

Stay tuned for further updates on university-wise counseling announcements and admission notices.