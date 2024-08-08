Aug 8: Rain Alert, No Holidays for Schools and Colleges

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad until August 10, resulting in several areas in Hyderabad witnessing heavy rains at midnight. Gachibowli, Toli Chowki, Khairtabad, Amberpet, Naraynguda, and OU have seen heavy rains, creating chaos. Today, August 8, there is a high chance of heavy rain in the city.

Though IMD issued an alert about rains, schools and colleges didn't receive any announcements about holidays. Schools and colleges will continue without any breaks. According to reports, the officials urged the public to take necessary precautions to avoid any danger. Additionally, places like Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad have also been warned of potential heavy rainfall.

