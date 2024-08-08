Rain alert: Hyderabad faces rains on August 8!

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for Hyderabad until August 10. At midnight today, some areas, such as

Gachibowli, Toli Chowki, OU, Amberpet, Naraynguda, Ameerpet, and Secunderabad witnessed heavy rainfall. It is expected that intense rainfall will occur today, August 8, and continue until August 10.

IMD announced there was a chance of rain with thunder and advised the public to be careful. They also informed me to stay safe by taking necessary precautions. Other places like Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Mahabubabad also received the rain alert.