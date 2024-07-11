AP RGUKT IIT 2024 Results: Click Here!

AP RGUKT will release the selection list for IIIT admissions on July 11. Check the schedule for certification verification immediately.

As per the schedule, AP RGUKT has announced that the provisional list for IIIT admissions, excluding Special categories, will be released by July 11. RGUKT AP campuses in Nuzvid, Ongole, Idupulapaya, and Srikakulam are commencing admissions for 10th to six-year integrated B.Tech programs. Admissions for these programs are available from the academic year 2024-2025. Check the official website for more details.

Click here: https://admissions24.rgukt.in/