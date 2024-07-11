Ten killed in lightning strikes in Bihar

Patna, July 11 (IANS) Ten people lost their lives due to lightning strikes in the last 24 hours in Bihar, said officials on Thursday.

Three persons died in Rohtas, two in Siwan, and one each in Kaimur, West Champaran, Supaul, Munger and Banka districts.

Ram Pravesh Singh, a 55-year-old farmer from Bihar, died instantly after being struck by lightning while seeking shelter under a blackberry tree in Rohtas’s Nokha block on Wednesday evening.

A young woman in Karaundi village, Natwar block, also lost her life due to lightning.

In Sanjhauli Mathia village, Karakat block, a farmer succumbed to a lightning strike.

A five-year-old girl died while collecting mangoes during a storm in Odakpur village in Siwan district.

A labourer, who hailed from West Bengal's Malda district, was planting paddy in Nikhati Kala village in Siwan when he was struck by lightning and died.

Another individual died due to lightning in the Mohaniya subdivision in Kaimur.

A farmer, Suresh Yadav was killed, and another person, Suman Ram, was severely injured while ploughing in Phulwaria village under the Lauriya police station area in West Champaran district. The injured person was receiving treatment at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Bettiah.

A farmer lost his life due to lightning in Dharmapatti village in the Raghopur police station area in Supaul district.

A woman died from a lightning strike in Lagma village, Asarganj police station area in Munger.

A person named Janardan Mandal of Salempur Puranchak village under Amarpur police station in Banka district also died due to lightning.

Authorities are taking necessary actions, including post-mortem examinations and providing medical treatment to the injured. As per the norms, the state government will give a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

