AP Inter Hall Tickets 2025: How to Download, Exam Dates, Schedule, Key Details

The Andhra Pradesh Intermediate Public Examinations 2025 will begin on March 1st. A total of 1,058,893 students will take part in this key examination. With the exam date approaching, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has announced that the hall tickets will be available for students to download from today (February 20th).

500,963 first-year general students, 44,581 first-year vocational students, and 471,021 second-year students will write the exam. The first-year exams will happen from March 1st to March 19th, while the second-year exams start on March 3rd and end on March 20th. General examinations are set to conclude by March 15th.

The BIE has also announced that CCTV cameras will be implemented in the examination halls and stringent security measures will be taken to ensure smooth conduct of the examinations. QR code system will also be utilized to prevent paper leaks. Coming to the hall tickets, just like last year, students can download them from the Intermediate Board's official website. (https://bieap-gov.org/index.html)

If students are willing to download the hall ticket via WhatsApp, these are the steps to be followed:

Save the number "9552300009" on your smartphone.

Send a message "Hi" to the number.

Select the "Service" option from the menu.

Choose "Educational Services", and then click on "Hall Ticket Download"

Select "Intermediate Exams", enter the required details, and download your hall ticket.

Take a printout of the hall ticket for examination use.

Students are hereby advised to keep following regular updates through the BIE official website for any changes in the intermediate board exams.