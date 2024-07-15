AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: Final seat allotment results to be out on Tuesday

AP EAMCET Counselling 2024: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will release the final allotment of seats on Tuesday. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website of APSCHE at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Steps to check seat allotment result Visit official website of APSCHE at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in On the home page, locate AP EAMCET Final Allotment of Seats and click the link Enter required information to check allotment of seats Check your results displayed on the screen Take a printout for future reference

Following the release of Final Allotment of Seats, candidates seeking admission into B.E./B. Tech. courses will be required to self-report at the assigned college from July 17 to 22, 2024.



Also Read: Revanth Reddy govt gears up to release job calendar soon