ED attaches property worth over Rs 70 crore in money laundering case in Dehradun

Dehradun, Jan 23 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached an immovable property in the form of land measuring 101 Bighas situated in Uttarakhand's Dehradun district and having a registered value of Rs 6.56 crore (whose current market value is more than Rs 70 crore) in connection with a case involving Birendra Singh Kandari and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, an official said.

The central probe agency on Wednesday initiated an investigation based on an FIR registered at Sahaspur in Dehradun under various sections of IPC, 1860.

The ED investigation revealed that despite the Supreme Court's Court, the late Sushila Rani in conspiracy with other persons registered two Powers of Attorneys (POA) in the name of Birender Singh Kandari and Narender Kumar Walia of the lands situated at Sahaspur, Dehradun.

These lands were further sold by Birendra Singh Kandari, a close associate of Harak Singh Rawat to Deepti Rawat and Laxmi Rana by using this POA against an insignificant amount which was much below the circle rates prescribed by the revenue authorities for that area, an ED official said.

The land purchased by Deepti Rawat is now part of the Doon Institute of Medical Science, which is run under Poorna Devi Memorial Trust, of which she is the chairperson.

The trust is controlled by the family and friends of Harak Singh Rawat, the ED official said in a statement.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Deepti Rawat, the wife of Harak Singh Rawat, and Laxmi Rana managed to register the said land of around 101 Bigha in their name with a conspiracy hatched by Birendra Singh Kandari, Harak Singh Rawat, late Sushila Rani, and other persons.

After identification of the proceeds of crime, the provisional attachment order attaching around 101 bigha land for a value of Rs 6.56 crore (current market value worth more than Rs 70 crore) has been issued which includes two pieces of land in the Dehradun district.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) is a criminal law enacted to prevent money laundering and to provide for confiscation of property derived from, or involved in, money laundering and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

ED has been given the responsibility to enforce the provisions of the PMLA by investigating to trace the assets derived from proceeds of crime, to provisionally attaching the property, and ensuring prosecution of the offenders and confiscation of the property by the Special court.

