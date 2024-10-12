Disha Patani flaunts 'desi look' as she stuns in olive green hued lehenga

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani looked every-inch glamourous as she flaunted her "desi look" dressed in glittery olive hued lehenga on the occasion of Dussehra on Saturday.

The ensemble includes a fashionable slit design along with a glitter backless top; she just accessorised it with simple earrings. Disha completed the look by wearing a pair of comfortable flats.

She did not add much to her caption and added just a green leaf emoji.

The work life of Disha, She started her career by releasing as the heroine in the Telugu movie ‘Loafer’ in 2015. Later, she featured in the video song of Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under the direction of Meet Bros. She highly sweeps off ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story,’ an extreme hit movie that gave her utmost importance. Her talent and style still remain the favorites among the fans.

Throughout her career, Disha Patani has been among the most successful actors. Her placement on Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list in 2019 was a clear sign of her success. Her attraction is made stronger by the fact that she was listed in the Times' list of the 50 Most Desirable Women, where she placed 19th in 2017, 9th in 2018, and 3rd in 2020.

Disha was also spotted performing on "The Entertainers" tour in several locations across the United States in March 2023 alongside Akshay Kumar, Zahrah S Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Aparshakti Khurana, Nora Fatehi, Stebin Ben, and Mouni Roy, she has sung alongside some of the biggest names in entertainment. This tour demonstrated not just her brilliance but also her ability to connect with audiences all around the globe. She continues to shine as a leading figure in the entertainment industry.

On the work front in Bollywood, Disha will next be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer "Welcome To The Jungle". The film, directed by Ahmed Khan, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

