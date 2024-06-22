Delhi court defers hearing on Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea

New Delhi/Srinagar, June 22 (IANS) A Delhi court on Saturday deferred the hearing on former MLA and MP-elect Engineer Rashid’s interim bail application till July 1 after NIA sought more time to file objections.

Lodged in Tihar Jail, Engineer Rashid fought the Lok Sabha elections from the Baramulla constituency in J&K.

He defeated former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah by more than two lakh votes.

Consequently, upon his victory, Engineer Rashid filed an interim bail application before the special sessions judge pleading that he had served more than half of the total punishment prescribed for the charge he was being detained for.

He has said in his jail application that he should be bailed out so that he can take oath as a Parliament member.

NIA counsel on Saturday sought more time from the Patiala House Court to file objections to the bail application following which the court deferred hearing till July 1.

NIA has opposed the interim bail application arguing that Engineer Rashid is being charged along with Yasin Malik of the JKLF, Syed Salahuddin of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Hafiz Saeed, founder of Laskar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit.

NIA counsel told the court that granting bail to Engineer Rashid would show the way to others charged with him.

