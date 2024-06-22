Five troops killed in terror attack in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 22 (IANS) Five troops were killed in a terrorist attack in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said.

The incident occurred when an improvised explosive device detonated on a security forces vehicle in Kurram district, said the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistani army.

The troops, aged between 24 and 33, hailed from various parts of the country, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, and the statement did not attribute it to any particular entity.

An investigation is underway to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, and perpetrators of the attack will be brought to justice, the statement added.

