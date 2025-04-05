Insurgency almost finished in Assam: Arunachal CM Khandu

Itanagar, April 5 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Saturday that insurgency, which affected Assam for decades, impacting Arunachal Pradesh as well, is almost finished due to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s efforts and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Arunachal Pradesh shares an over 804-km-long inter-state boundary with Assam.

Addressing a function organised in connection with the Mopin festival in Aalo, headquarters of the West Siang district, Khandu said that since Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister and Himanta Biswa Sarma became Chief Minister of Assam, the entire northeast has witnessed a complete change in governance and pace of development.

“Assam as a state plays a significant role in the region. Whatever happens in Assam impacts us all,” he said.

Khandu credited Sarma for bringing peace in the region, which, he said, is the only way to development.

“With insurgency gone, we are all witnesses to the tremendous developmental works going on not only in Assam but in all the northeastern states,” the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister observed.

He said that the ‘Advantage Assam’ initiative of the state government under Sarma would be a game changer for the region.

“As Assam is being portrayed as an investment hub, other states of the region would also benefit as investors would like to expand their businesses in the region,” Khandu said.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister hailed Sarma as a dynamic leader of the northeast, but a prominent figure in the political scenario of the country.

Expressing gratitude to Sarma for attending the Mopin festival, Khandu said that his (Sarma’s) presence at Aalo amidst thousands of Galos in a sea of white exemplifies his love for the sister state and its people.

He further mentioned that the historic ‘Namsai Declaration’ of July 15, 2022, to resolve the decade-old inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh could be possible only due to the proactive role of the Assam Chief Minister.

“With Himantaji’s cooperation, almost all boundary issues have been resolved except for a few pockets, where committees from both states will revisit. We are optimistic that these will also be resolved soon,” Khandu added while expressing gratitude to his Assam counterpart on behalf of the state’s people.

Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Tuliram Ronghang accompanied Sarma to join the Aalo Mopin celebrations.

Meanwhile, Khandu announced a sanction of Rs 15 crore for the construction of a daily market shed and Rs 10 crore for a multi-storied parking lot at Aalo, headquarters of West Siang district.

