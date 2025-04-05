Bihar: NDA leaders showcase unity at workers' conference; target record victory in Assembly polls

Patna, April 5 (IANS) In a major show of strength and unity, the state presidents of all five constituent parties of the NDA in Bihar came together on a single stage at a joint workers' conference held at Islamia School Ground in Bihar’s Sheikhpura on Saturday.

The gathering saw thousands of enthusiastic NDA workers from across the district reaffirming their commitment to ensuring NDA's return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Focussing on the issues of development and good governance, senior leaders from BJP, JD-U, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM-S, and RLM addressed a massive crowd, setting the tone for an aggressive and united poll campaign.

Declaring their collective goal, the NDA leaders vowed not just to win but to create history by securing over 225 seats in the upcoming Bihar elections.

The event was jointly inaugurated by BJP state president Dilip Jaiswal, JD-U state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, LJP (Ram Vilas) state chief Raju Tiwari and RLM State President Madan Chaudhary.

Dilip Jaiswal highlighted the NDA's unwavering focus on development and inclusive governance.

“Whether in the Centre or the state, NDA governments have always been committed to public welfare and progress. We don't do politics of emotions or vote banks -- we are into the politics of results and development,” he said.

He called upon the party workers to rise above party lines and unite under the symbol of the NDA, stressing that the goal is to make history, not just win.

Echoing his sentiments, Umesh Singh Kushwaha praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership for bringing revolutionary changes in Bihar.

"Be it education, health, roads, electricity, women empowerment or law and order—the foundation of Bihar’s development lies in Nitish Kumar’s vision,” Kushwaha said.

He took a swipe at the Opposition, saying: "Those who lack mass support but claim national leadership will be answered by the people in the coming elections.”

Raju Tiwari, the state president of LJP (Ram Vilas), said the NDA’s developmental work is evident across Bihar and will be rewarded again at the polls.

“We call upon all our workers to strengthen their booths. The NDA is strong, united, and ready to face any challenge,” he said.

Madan Chaudhary, state president of the RLM, said that Bihar has moved from being seen as a backward state to a model of governance under NDA rule.

“Nitish Kumar has given Bihar a new dimension. The people remember what the state was, and what it has now become,” he added.

He also targeted the opposition, questioning the credibility of its leaders.

“The party whose leader talks big today has its own president as a convict. The people are watching,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.