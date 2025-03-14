Delhi Capitals name Axar Patel as captain ahead of IPL 2025

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have named star all-rounder and the men’s team’s longest-serving player Axar Patel as captain ahead of the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League.

KL Rahul was also the leadership contender after being roped in by the franchise for Rs 14 crore at the mega auction last year. But, IANS has earlier reported that Axar to be named as skipper as "the franchise had asked for KL Rahul to be the team's captain, but he very much wishes to contribute for the side as a player in the upcoming tournament."

The 31-year-old Axar initially joined the Capitals in 2019 and has since emerged as one of the top-performing players for the franchise across the six seasons with his ability to step up to the occasion.

In the 82 matches, Axar has donned the red and blue of the Capitals, he has scored 967 runs and picked up 62 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.09.

“It is my absolute honour to captain the Delhi Capitals, and I’m deeply grateful to our owners and support staff for placing their faith in me,” said Axar Patel, on being appointed as the captain.

“I’ve grown as a cricketer and a human being during my time here at the Capitals, and I feel ready and confident to lead this side going forward. Our coaches and scouts have done a superb job at the mega auction by putting together a balanced and robust squad which has tremendous potential.

"We have plenty of leaders in the group which is also very helpful for me, and I can’t wait to join the team as we look forward to a very successful season for the Capitals, backed by the immense love and support of our fans," he added.

A veteran of 150 IPL matches, Axar has 1653 runs and 123 wickets to his name which includes a stunning hat-trick in 2016 when he took 4 wickets in 5 balls for the Punjab franchise.

Since joining the Capitals in 2019, the 31-year-old has developed himself as a reliable all-round specialist and will work closely with the Capitals support staff that consists of Director of Cricket Venugopal Rao, Mentor Kevin Pietersen, Head Coach Hemang Badani, Assistant Coach Matthew Mott, and Bowling Coach Munaf Patel.

Welcoming Axar as the team’s new leader, Delhi Capitals chairman Kiran Kumar Grandhi said, “We are delighted to appoint Axar as the Delhi Capitals captain. He has been an integral part of the Capitals family since 2019 and embodies the values that this team is built on. This decision reflects the natural progression for him as a leader – from being our vice-captain for two seasons to now leading the team, he has always stepped up to the occasion for us. Axar has the full support of our coaching staff and the experienced leadership group, and I wish him the very best for this new role which I am confident he will excel in.”

Franchise co-owner Parth Jindal said, "I have witnessed Axar’s progression as a cricketer and a leader first-hand at the Delhi Capitals. Having personally picked Axar in 2019, my relationship with him is one that goes beyond cricket. Having seen him as the Vice Captain of the team over the last two years, it is safe to say that he is a much-loved character in the dressing room and is someone who I am sure will motivate the players in the squad.

"From being an economical spinner who had an immediate impact when he came onto bowl, Axar has blossomed into a brilliant, mature cricketer whose all-round prowess was on full display in India’s T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy winning campaigns recently. I wish him good luck as he starts a new innings in his cricketing journey. With seniors like KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis and Mitchell Starc being part of our leadership group, I believe this is the start of something special for the Delhi Capitals.”

The Delhi Capitals will kick-start their IPL 2025 campaign in Visakhapatnam on March 24 against Lucknow Super Giants.

