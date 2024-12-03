Cyclone Fengal: PM Modi dials CM Stalin, assures all possible help

Chennai, Dec 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on Tuesday and assured all possible help to deal with the flood situation and devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal.

Sources in the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's office told IANS that during the phone call, Prime Minister Modi took stock of the relief and rescue measures.

On Monday, Chief Minister Stalin wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi requesting Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Relief Funds (NDRF) as interim relief to carry out rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts following the widespread and massive devastation caused by the Cyclone.

In his letter to Prime Minister Modi, CM Stalin highlighted that the torrential rains coupled with heavy winds wreaked havoc across various districts in the state.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the calamity resulted in the loss of 12 lives, inundation of 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, destruction of 1,649 kilometres of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, and 997 transformers.

It also damaged 9,576 kilometres of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 tanks, besides causing extensive damage to infrastructure, houses, and huts.

Chief Minister said: "The deluge has caused extensive disruptions, inundating vast areas, displacing populations, and severely impacting infrastructure and livelihoods. A total of 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals have been adversely affected by this calamity."

He further added: "The districts of Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi, in particular, received rainfall equivalent to an entire season's average - more than 50 cm in a single day, resulting in widespread flooding and severe damage to infrastructure and crops."

After detailing the steps taken by the State government to mitigate the aftermath of the calamity, CM Stalin said the initial assessment estimates that Rs 2,475 crore was required for temporary restoration efforts.

CM Stalin said, "Despite our best efforts, the scale of this disaster has overwhelmed the State's resources, and we urgently need financial assistance to manage the fallout of this natural disaster. Given the magnitude of destruction and the urgent need for restoration, I humbly request the immediate release of an interim relief amounting to Rs 2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund."

He said this assistance would significantly aid emergency restoration and rehabilitation efforts.

The Chief Minister also urged Prime Minister Modi to depute a central team to undertake a comprehensive assessment of the damages.

