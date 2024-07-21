Current Union govt won't last long: Akhilesh Yadav

Kolkata, July 21 (IANS) The current NDA government at the Centre will not last long and it will get toppled very soon, claimed Samajwadi Party President and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday.

"The current Union government is having a guest appearance. It will not last for long and get toppled very soon. West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh have wiped out the BJP. There is a necessity to remain united against the communal forces,” Yadav said while addressing the Martyrs’ Day rally organised by Trinamool Congress in Kolkata.

He also ridiculed the BJP for its dependence on allies to keep the current Union government running. “Those who are running the Government at Centre, now have to borrow martyrs. They can do whatever they feel like. But remember whenever there is mass awakening, false propagandas receive jolts. We never encourage negative politics. There will be a change soon. We have to remain united for the sake of the people. We have to bring the change,” Yadav said.

Speaking on the occasion, he was all in praise of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and complimented her role for the spectacular results of her party in West Bengal.

“In the 2021 elections, she could not walk because of the accident. But she stood by her party workers with her plastered limb. Then I said that there is only one leader who is fighting and moving ahead. There are few leaders who risk their lives to struggle,” Yadav said.

He claimed that if the people of West Bengal continued to support “didi”, she would be able to combat any kind of conspiracy framed against her. “The communal forces are trying to vitiate the scene. So you will have to continue with your support towards ‘didi’ to combat that,” Yadav said.

