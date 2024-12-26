Shane Warne Honoured at MCG as Fans Tip Their Hats in Respect

Shane Warne, one of cricket’s greatest players, had a special bond with the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), a place he called home throughout his career. As a proud Victorian, Warne regularly played at the MCG for both his state team and the Australian national team. The stadium witnessed his rise from a talented local cricketer to a global superstar.

Warne made history at the MCG on several occasions, with one of his most iconic moments coming during the Boxing Day Test of 1994. He took a stunning hat-trick against England, dismissing Phil DeFreitas, Darren Gough, and Devon Malcolm, which became a defining moment in his career.

Another major achievement came at the MCG during the 2006-07 Ashes series when Warne reached his 700th Test wicket. He dismissed England's Andrew Strauss, and the crowd celebrated the milestone, recognizing Warne's exceptional talent and impact on the game.

After Warne's tragic passing in 2022, the MCG honoured his legacy by renaming the Great Southern Stand to the "Shane Warne Stand." This tribute celebrated Warne's contributions to cricket and his strong connection with the iconic stadium.

On Thursday, as the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia began, Cricket Australia shared a touching video of Warne’s children joining the MCG crowd to pay tribute to their father. At 3:50 PM local time, Warne's kids raised their hats, and the crowd followed in a moving tribute. The time marked Warne's Test jersey number—350, as he was the 350th player to represent Australia in Test cricket.

Paying respect to the late great Shane Warne ❤️#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/omw10WUPw9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2024

Adam Gilchrist, Warne's former teammate, remarked on air, “Fully engaged, crowd here, never been forgotten, his name is marked in this ground.”

The MCG also hosted Warne's public memorial service in March 2022, where tens of thousands gathered to celebrate his life and legacy. The MCG will always be remembered as the place where Warne’s greatest moments unfolded, and where his memory will live on forever.