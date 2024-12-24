CPI(M) opts for young leaders in Tripura, chooses 87 pc new faces in divisional committees

Agartala, Dec 24 (IANS) Around 87 per cent of new faces were elected as secretaries in the CPI(M)’s Divisional Committees in Tripura replacing old guards, a party leader said here on Tuesday.

A party leader said that ahead of the 24th congress of the CPI(M), all state committees across the country have to be completed, and before the state conference, the process of formation of branch, local, divisional and district committees have to be done.

The CPI(M)’s 24th congress will be held from April 2 to 6, 2025 in Madurai.

In Tripura, the election to the branch, local, and divisional committees has already been completed, and now the district-level conferences are going on. Out of eight district committees, five have been completed and four newly elected district secretaries are the new faces.

CPI(M) has over 4,000 branch committees, more than 300 local committees, 23 divisional and eight district committees in Tripura.

District-level committees in Sepahijala, North Tripura and Unakoti districts would be completed by December 31, the party leader said, adding that most of the newly elected secretaries of branch and local committees are new faces.

“Of the 23 divisional committees, 20 newly elected divisional secretaries are new faces. The party has decided to encourage the young leaders to lead the party in various tiers,” he said.

According to the CP(M) leader, the three-day 24th state conference will be held from January 29 to 31 in Agartala.

Party politburo members Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat, Manik Sarkar (former Tripura Chief Minister) and other senior leaders will address the public rally here on January 29.

After the BJP came to power in 2018, the 24th CPI(M) state conference is the second such meeting in Tripura. The party leader said that in the state conference, the Left party would finalise the roadmap of the party’s future strategies and programmes to highlight the “misgovernance of the ruling BJP and various basic issues of the people".

The CPI(M)-led Left Front was in power in Tripura for 35 years -- 1978 to 1988 and 1993 to 2018).

The Left parties suffered a humiliating defeat to the BJP-Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition in the 2018 and 2023 Assembly elections.

