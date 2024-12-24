SLB’s 'Malhari’ from ‘Bajirao Mastani’ gets new form in Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s song ‘Malhari’ from his directorial ‘Bajirao Mastani’ has been featured in the third season of the streaming series ‘What If…?’.

The makers of the series have recreated the song which originally featured actor Ranveer Singh in the role of Peshwa Bajirao.

The sequence, which appears in the second episode, showcases Kumail Nanjiani reprising his role as Kingo, the superhero with Indian origins and a Bollywood superstar. The song’s recreation in ‘What If…?’ blends Marvel’s signature storytelling with SLB's vibrant musical composition, capturing the song's unmatched energy. In the visuals, Kumail Nanjiani’s animated Kingo leads a dynamic dance performance reminiscent of classic Bollywood choreography.

This isn’t the first time Marvel has explored cultural fusion in its narratives, but recreating an iconic Bollywood moment like ‘Malhari’ elevates representation to a new level.

Meanwhile, SLB is busy with his upcoming movie ‘Love & War’ which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film will be released on March 20, 2026.

Earlier, SLB swept adulation for his streaming directorial debut ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. The show emerged as the only Indian show on Google’s most searched shows globally in 2024. While many international shows made their place in the top positions of Google trends, it's remarkable to see Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand Netflix period drama ‘Heeramandi’ securing the fourth position on the list.

Moreover, while international conversations like the US elections, and climate events created major buzz, ‘Heeramandi’ has managed to make its place in this list. The show features majestic visuals, captivating music, compelling narrative, and outstanding performances, and is infused with SLB's signature opulent storytelling. The series stars Sonakshi Sinha, Taha Shah Badussha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Richa Chadha.

The show is set to return with its 2nd season on Netflix.

