Sidharth, Janhvi-starrer ‘Param Sundari’ to release in July 25, 2025

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Actors Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s cross-cultural romance film “Param Sundari” has been locked for theatrical release on July 25, 2025.

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala.

The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com.

“Its like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan told Variety.

“The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than than that.”

In Maddock’s hit sci-fi rom-com “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,” Kriti Sanon plays SIFRA , with whom robotics engineer Aryan, played by Shahid Kapoor, falls in love. SIFRA eventually develops sentient feelings.

Rishab Shetty’s “Kantara”, which released in 2022, is a folk-action drama set in rural Karnataka, where a rebellious villager, Shiva, becomes entangled in a clash between his community’s sacred traditions and modern greed.

Maddock shared the poster on Instagram and wrote: “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly. Dinesh Vijan presents #ParamSundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.Meet the suave Sidharth Malhotra as Param and the vivacious Janhvi Kapoor as Sundari.”

They also revealed the characters Param played by the actor and Janhvi essaying the role of Sundari.

For Sidharth’s character, the caption read: “Introducing @sidmalhotra as North ka Munda Param, all set to charm his way into your hearts!”

Sundari was described as “Introducing @janhvikapoor as South ki Sundari, here to melt your heart with her grace.”

