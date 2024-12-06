Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra covers 68th Assembly seat on penultimate day

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) The Congress' Delhi Nyay Yatra passed through the 68th Assembly segment on Friday as former Deputy Chief Minister and PCC president of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot joined DPCC President Devender Yadav in interacting with people in the Badli constituency.

People in Yadav’s own Assembly constituency, Badli, accorded a massive reception on the yatra’s penultimate day and assured him of their whole-hearted support in bringing Congress back to power in Delhi, a statement said.

Yadav said that during the Delhi Nyay Yatra’s 29 days till Friday, he interacted with a cross-section of people, who shared their pains and sufferings with him.

People told me that only a Congress government can undo the wrongs done by the AAP Government and the BJP who have only pursued politics of destruction by neglecting people, he said.

Yadav said that during Congress rule, the Badli Assembly area witnessed many development initiatives like Metro, stadiums, schools, community centres and houses for the poor but everything deteriorated after Kejriwal came to power.

He said that residents have been putting up with sufferings for the past few years as all the development works were stalled and welfare schemes for the people had hit a roadblock.

On Friday, the Nyay Yatra started from Ramdev Chowk, Narela, where Yadav was given a rousing welcome. He paid tribute to Dr B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary before the commencement of the Yatra from Narela.

Punjab PCC chief and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, and AICC secretary in charge of Delhi and Uttarakhand MLA Qazi Nizamuddin, joined Yadav in the yatra in the Badli Assembly.

Calling Kejriwal an “imposter”, Yadav said he surfaced in Delhi 11 years ago, promised to end corruption, check price rise, solve unemployment, improve the Capital’s infrastructure and civic amenities, and provide free water and power, but he only drove people to despair.

The Delhi Congress chief said, in the name of free water Kejriwal supplied dirty water, people received inflated power bills, the poor were denied ration cards, the condition of government schools and hospitals became deplorable, and the roads remained broken, toxic air and water pollution warranted health emergency, and the deteriorating law and order affected the peaceful existence of citizens.

He said that Kejriwal and the BJP traded charges and countercharges without bothering to find lasting solutions to the woes afflicting the city and its residents.

The AAP, which is in power in Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and the BJP at the Centre made no effort to find solutions to people’s woes, said Yadav.

