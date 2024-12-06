Erdogan hopes Syrian opposition to march 'without accidents'

Istanbul, Dec 6 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed hope on Friday that Syrian opposition forces' march will "continue without accidents," the TRT World reported.

"Idlib, Hama, Homs, and the target, of course, is Damascus. The opposition's march continues. Our wish is that this march in Syria continues without accidents or disasters," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers.

The Turkish leader also voiced frustration with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, whom he accused of rejecting dialogue. "We reached out to Assad, saying, 'Come, let's shape Syria's future together.' Unfortunately, we did not receive a positive response," Erdogan said.

Assad has previously indicated openness to dialogue with Ankara but insisted on respect for Syria's sovereignty and prioritizing counter-terrorism efforts as prerequisites for improved relations, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ankara has long supported Syrian opposition forces seeking to oust the Iran and Russia-backed Assad government. However, Türkiye also views some regional actors as terrorists, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a former Al-Qaeda affiliate that is now leading the ongoing rebel offensive in Syria.

"The ongoing troubled advances in the region are not unfolding as desired, and Türkiye does not wish for such developments," Erdogan said, without explaining further.

Since November 27, Syrian rebel groups, led by HTS, have launched a major offensive in northern Syria, capturing key cities such as Aleppo and Hama. The push has dealt a significant blow to Assad's government but also raised fears of a looming humanitarian crisis in the region.

