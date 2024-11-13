CJI nominates Justice Surya Kant as Chairman of SC Legal Services Committee

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna has nominated Justice Surya Kant as the Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3A of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, Hon’ble Chief Justice of India is pleased to nominate Hon'ble Mr JusticeSurya Kant, Judge, Supreme Court of India, as Chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee with immediate effect,” said a notification published in the official gazette by the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The post was earlier held by Justice B.R. Gavai, who has recently been nominated as the Executive Chairman of the NALSA.

Established under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, NALSA aims to provide free legal aid and ensure access to justice for the marginalised and underprivileged sections of society.

The Supreme Court Legal Services Committee (SCLSC) plays a vital role in ensuring access to justice for those who may face financial or social barriers in accessing the highest court of the land.

Approaching the Supreme Court may turn into a daunting task when today's legal system has become such that the fees and other expenses are exorbitant. In order to remove this feeling of being deprived of the right to approach the apex court, on grounds of lack of funds, social or economic backwardness or any other disability, the whole concept of providing legal aid through SCLSC was envisioned.

Article 39A of the Indian Constitution, a part of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSPs), deals with the promotion of justice and free legal aid. Article 39A provides that “the State shall secure that the operation of the legal system promotes justice, on a basis of equal opportunity, and shall, in particular, provide free legal aid, by suitable legislation or schemes or in any other way, to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen by reason of economic or other disabilities.”

