Children deserve parents' undivided attention, says Yogesh Tripathi

Mumbai, July 23 (IANS) Actor Yogesh Tripathi, who essays the role of Daroga Happu Singh in the television show 'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan', on the occasion of Parents' Day, feels that parents should give their undivided attention to their children rather than keeping them engaged with electronic devices that don't help in shaping their personality while growing up

The actor said: "As parents, our unwavering desire is to provide our children with the very best. In today's fast-paced world, striking a harmonious balance between embracing modern parenting practices and dedicating quality time to our kids holds equal significance."

Given that he works in the television industry which is known for its gruelling schedules and long working hours because the content has to be broadcast daily, he still always makes a point to spend some quality time with his kids.

"Despite the demanding nature of my schedule, I steadfastly refuse to compromise when carving out time for my children. I must take periodic breaks, setting aside days to be fully present with them. Furthermore, I make a deliberate effort to arrange family trips, enabling our children to build strong bonds with us, their grandparents, and other relatives," he added.

The actor then went on to share the important parenting tip that will come handy for a lot of parents in the age of the Internet and hyperconnectivity.

Yogesh said: "As a parent, we must invest our time and undivided attention in our children rather than relying on material possessions such as phones or PlayStations. Indeed, the most priceless gift we can ever bestow upon them is our presence and quality time together."

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' is a show about Happu Singh, a police officer in the city of Kanpur. The story revolves around the misadventures of Happu Singh and his large family- his wife Rajesh Singh, mother Katori and his nine children. He is constantly troubled by the rivalry between his wife and mother and the antics of his best friend Beni and his nine children who are Katori 'Kat', Mallai 'Mallaika', Ranbir, Hritik, Chamchi, Ayushman and three other kids who are infants.

'Happu Ki Ultan Paltan' airs Monday to Friday on &TV.

